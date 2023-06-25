A motorcyclist lost his life after colliding with a vehicle in Calabasas early Sunday morning.

According to CHP, the crash between the car and the motorcycle, driven by an unidentified male, occurred on Mulholland Highway near Las Virgenes Road around 8:53 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The condition of the vehicle driver is unknown.

Mulholland Highway was closed one mile west of Las Virgenes due to the fatal traffic collision, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Lost Hills Station.

Anisha Banerjee and Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.