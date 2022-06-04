A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic crash in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash at Westlake Boulevard and Mulholland Highway occurred at about 5:35 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa.

The motorcycle collided with another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A SigAlert has been issued for Westlake Boulevard north of Mulholland, the CHP said on Twitter.

No estimate was provided as to how long the SigAlert will remain in place.

Check back for updates to this developing story.