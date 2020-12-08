Motorcyclist killed in Echo Park hit-and-run crash; van driver sought

A motorcyclist died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Echo Park early Monday, police said.

The crash occurred about 6:35 a.m. when the driver of a van made an illegal U-turn in front of a motorcyclist on Glendale Boulevard just south of Reservoir Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video surveillance released by LAPD shows the motorcyclist tried to slow down, skidded sideways, but struck the tail-end of the van. The impact appears to have caused the van’s bumper to fall off.

The driver stopped briefly and reversed before continuing south, the video shows. He or she did not identify themselves or help the motorcyclist, police said.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving, police said.

He has not been identified.

The van was described as being a maroon or red, late 1990s to early 2000 Chevy Astro.

Police did not have any description of the driver.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to residents who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information can call Officer McGowan at 213-486-0761, Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or the Central Traffic Division watch commander at 213-833-3746.