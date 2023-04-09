A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning following a collision on the 405 Freeway near Culver City.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to the scene alongside members of the Culver City Fire Department.

Officials say the motorcyclist was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The rider was ejected from the bike and died at the scene; the other vehicle became engulfed, but the driver was able to escape without injuries.

All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were closed for several hours due to the crash. The roadway reopened to traffic around 4:30 a.m., CHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.