Motorcyclist killed in Granada Hills crash with truck, authorities say

A collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Granada Hills on Feb. 26, 2022, authorities said. (KTLA)

A motorcyclist died in an accident in Granada Hills Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash in the 12200 block of Balboa Boulevard, near the intersection with Pineridge Drive and Jolette Avenue, was reported just before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The motorcycle was heading southbound when it ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck, and the motorcyclist was deceased when the LAFD arrived, according to the LAPD.

The driver of the other vehicle, a truck, remained on scene and attempted to render aid to the motorcyclist before the truck’s driver was transported to a hospital and later released, according to the LAPD.

Prange confirmed that an ambulance went to the hospital but was unable to confirm the number of people transported or their conditions.