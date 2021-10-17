Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash involving wrong-way driver in Gardena

A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash on a Gardena street apparently caused by a wrong-way driver late Saturday night, officials say.

The crash was reported at 11:30 p.m. on Rosecrans Avenue at Kingsley Drive, the Gardena Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Responding officers found that a motorcyclist had crashed head-on into a wrong-way motorist on Rosecrans Avenue.

The motorcyclist, who officials have only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name and age were being withheld pending notification of kin.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that a woman driving a black Jeep was traveling westbound on Rosecrans Avenue when she collided with the center median near Kingsley Drive.

“She continued westbound into oncoming eastbound lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a motorcycle traveling eastbound,” police stated in the release.

Paramedics took the driver of the jeep to Harbor General Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gardena’s traffic investigator, Jose Zamudio, at 310-217-6189 or Sgt. Alex Rivera at 310-217-6183.