A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Mission Hills on July 16, 2022 (OnScene.TV)

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Mission Hills and then fled the scene.

The crash happened near the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, according to police.

Police say a dark-colored pickup truck traveling westbound on Rinaldi hit a male motorcyclist near Sepulveda. The driver of the truck did not stop; instead, they fled the area southbound on the 405 Freeway.

Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the motorcyclist dead. He’s been identified only as a Hispanic man in his early 30s.

The hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with an extended bed.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is urged to contact Detective Freeman at 818-644-8115. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

The penalties for fleeing the scene of a crash are severe and can result in felony charges. LAPD officials say anyone involved in a crash should pull over as soon as it is safe to do so, contact emergency services and remain on scene to identify themselves.

Since 2015, the city has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for members of the community who provide information that leads to the arrest of hit-and-run drivers.