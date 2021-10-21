Motorcyclist killed in Pacoima hit-and-run identified by family

Eduardo Silva, seen in this undated photo, was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Oct. 16, 2021. (GoFundMe)

The man who died in a hit-and-run collision in Pacoima on Saturday has been identified as Eduardo Silva, according to his family.

Silva was ejected off of his blue 2012 Kawasaki Motorcycle when he collided head-on with a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla on Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Judd Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After that collision, Silva was struck by a white sedan traveling south on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, police added. That car did not stop, and police are looking for the driver.

The victim’s brother, Fabio Silva, said Eduardo Silva loved helping others, and the night he died, he was returning from taking a homeless friend to run errands.

“He was a caregiver to my mother, after he overcame years of mental and substance abuse issues,” Fabio Silva said in an email. “My mother is devastated. They were so close.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and to add to the $50,000 reward for information about the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Buenaventura at 818-644-8035 or Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to lacrimestoppers.org.