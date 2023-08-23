A woman was killed after crashing her motorcycle in Pomona Tuesday night.

The unidentified motorcyclist crashed her bike just after 10:30 p.m. at Garey Avenue and Pearl Street, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

According to investigators, she struck the sidewalk on the eastern side of Garey Avenue and died before Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived on scene.

Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to call the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.

Anyone with information that would aid in solving any crime is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2155.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).