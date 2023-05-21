A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning in Riverside following a crash with another vehicle.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Madison Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Police and paramedics arrived on scene and found a motorcyclist down with major injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

They’ve been identified only as a 66-year-old resident of Riverside.

Investigators believe that the crash was caused by a 2010 Lexus sedan that turned in front of the motorcyclist on Indiana Avenue. The Lexus remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The driver and two occupants in the Lexus were uninjured. A passenger riding on the back of the motorcycle suffered moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Riverside Police Traffic Detective M. Parrish at 951-353-7177.