A motorcycle sits upright at the site of a deadly crash in South Central L.A. on Jan. 2, 2023 (KTLA)

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the unidentified man was driving the motorcycle and the woman was riding as a passenger.

For reasons that are unclear, the couple crashed and were ejected from the bike.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She remains in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to police officials.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, including the possibility that it may be related to a hit-and-run.

No further details were available Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the LAPD tip line at 800-222-8477.