A motorcyclist was rescued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department utilizing a rescue helicopter Sunday after the rider went off the roadway in the Angeles National Forest.

The crash happened around 11:55 a.m. on Highway 39 near mile marker 29.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, the motorcyclist went about 50 feet off the roadway.

The motorcyclist complained of back pain and required rescue.

The LASD Special Enforcement Bureau responded to the scene in an air rescue helicopter and hoisted the man to safety. He was then transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

The condition of the rider was not immediately clear.

Another crash happened about three miles away from the scene involving a Nissan sedan and a Ford pickup. Three people were injured in that crash, including one person who suffered a serious head injury.