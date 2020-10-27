Motorcyclist sought in hit-and-run crash that injured 6-year-old riding scooter in Sylmar

Police are searching for a motorcyclist who fled the scene after running over a 6-year-old child who was riding a scooter in Sylmar over the weekend.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Cobalt Street and Encinitas Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained as a result of the crash. There was no word on the child’s condition.

Surveillance video released by the Police Department shows the motorcycle go down shortly after striking the child.

Investigators said the motorcyclist then picked up his bike and fled the scene without rendering aid and identifying himself.

The rider sought in the crash was described as a man between 20 and 23 years old with black hair. He was riding a dark-colored motorcycle. No further description was available.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Traffic at 818-644-8117. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

@LAPDHITANDRUN Help detective locate a #HITANDRUN motorcyclist who collided with a child on Cobalt Street and Encinitas Ave on 10/26/20. Call us at 818-644-8030.@LAPDHQEnEspanol #LAPD pic.twitter.com/9bZoVelHpo — LAPDValleyTraffic (@LAPDVTD) October 26, 2020