Emergency crews are responding to a major traffic incident involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. when a witness said a vehicle struck a motorcycle on the southbound side of the freeway near the 105 Freeway and took off, the California Highway Patrol stated.

The motorcycle apparently went down in the express lanes. There was no immediate word on the extent of any injuries to the rider.

As many as 10 other vehicles ended up colliding in the area after the initial collision, according to the CHP.

No description of the vehicle involved in the crash with the motorcyclist was available.

The express road and three left lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway were closed as crews worked to clear the crash, aerial video from Sky5 showed.