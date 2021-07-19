Motorcyclist suspected of street racing fatally crashes while fleeing Fontana police

A motorcyclist fleeing police died after crashing into another car during the pursuit in Fontana Sunday night, officials said Monday.

The chase began around 9:40 p.m. after officers spotted several motorcycles that appeared to be street racing near the corner of Oleander Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, Fontana police said in a news release.

When the officers tried to pull over two of the motorcyclists involved, both fled, officials said.

While police were chasing one of the riders who headed east, the man collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue, according to the department.

The motorcyclist flew off his bike and was significantly injured. He died at the scene despite attempts to revive him, authorities said.

The people in the car that the pursuit suspect ran into complained of pain and were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but were later released.

It’s the second time this month a Fontana police pursuit has ended in a fatality, after officers shot and killed a motorist they’d been chasing on the 10 Freeway last week.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials are investigating the crash.

No further details were available.