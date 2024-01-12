Officers responding to an injured motorist on the 405 Freeway found a bullet hole in the vehicle prompting a shooting investigation in the Sherman Oaks area Friday morning.
The incident was initially reported as a solo-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the freeway near the Burbank Boulevard offramp, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
A SigAlert was issued for the closure of multiple lanes as the vehicle was blocking the carpool lane when first responders arrived.
Officers discovered the motorist was suffering from a head injury and also noticed a bullet hole in the hood of the vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation and is being handled as a possible shooting, a CHP spokesperson confirmed.
One patient was transported from the scene in unknown condition.
Two lanes of the northbound 405 were open to commuters as of 6:20 a.m.