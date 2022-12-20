A motorist was shot at multiple times while traveling on the 10 Freeway in the Upland area Monday night.

A call reporting the incident came in around 11:15 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

A motorist was apparently fired on while traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway between 4th Street and Mountain Avenue, the spokesperson said.

The victim managed to drive to a residential neighborhood in the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue near Arrow Highway in Montclair.

Video showed a black, four-door sedan with multiple bullet holes and a shattered windshield where it came to a stop on Surrey Avenue.

It was unclear if the driver was injured or if any passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Authorities did not provide any information about a possible suspect or suspect vehicle.