Motorist shot in face while driving on 5 Freeway in Sylmar area

The California Highway Patrol closed portions of the 5 and 405 freeways on Jan. 26, 2022, for an investigation. (KTLA)

Authorities are searching for a gunman after a motorist was shot in the face while driving on the 5 Freeway in the Sylmar area Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the northbound side of the freeway north of Roxford Street about 9:38 p.m., according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival, they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound to the left side of his lower jaw.

The unidentified male was transported to Holy Cross Medical Center with major injuries but was expected to survive, according to the release.

Investigators said the victim was driving a green Honda Civic on the northbound 5 Freeway when a driver in a black sedan fired an unknown number of shots at him.

The victim then crashed into another car on the freeway before pulling over to the right shoulder.

The suspect’s vehicle continued northbound on the freeway, according to the CHP.

There was no word on what, if anything, may have prompted the shooting.

No further description of the suspect vehicle or the gunman have been released.

The shooting prompted officials to issue a SigAlert for nearly two hours while authorities searched the location for evidence.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Officer C. Penza at 661-600-1600.