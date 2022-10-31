Police in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood investigate a shooting that occurred in Mid-City on Oct. 31, 2022. (KTLA)

A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said.

The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood and called police to report the shooting.

Arriving officers found the victim, described as an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, Moore said.

The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Video from the scene showed a man, possibly the victim, able to walk a way from a vehicle with a bullet hole in it.

About 30 minutes later, police arrested a suspect who was found inside a white Infinity near the same intersection.