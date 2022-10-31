A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said.
The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood and called police to report the shooting.
Arriving officers found the victim, described as an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, Moore said.
The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Video from the scene showed a man, possibly the victim, able to walk a way from a vehicle with a bullet hole in it.
About 30 minutes later, police arrested a suspect who was found inside a white Infinity near the same intersection.