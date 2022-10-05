A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving their vehicle with the tailgate completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire.

“Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.

Sparks can be seen flying off the passenger-side rim as the woman drives down the roadway, seemingly unaware of the situation.

The vehicle also looked like it had recently been in an accident.

When the woman finally came to a stop and was confronted by another driver, she appeared disoriented and maintained that nothing was wrong.