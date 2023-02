An injured mountain biker in Brentwood was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.

Crews responded to the area of 2720 Mandeville Canyon Road at around 12:44 p.m., LAFD said in a news release.

At the scene, they found a 19-year-old mountain biker who had sustained a serious injury to his leg after a fall.

A 19-year-old mountain biker was airlifted to the hospital after suffering a fall in Brentwood Feb. 14, 2023 (KTLA)

LAFD crews conducted a hoist operation and transported the man to a local hospital in unknown condition.