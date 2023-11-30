Mountain High announced it is ready to open for the 2023-24 ski and snowboard season.

Season pass holders can ride the slopes as early as 9 a.m. Thursday, the mountain resort says on its website.

The general public will be welcomed to the park Friday morning. Night riding will also begin on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The resort, located at 24510 Hwy. 2 in Wrightwood, is about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles and Orange County and consists of three separate mountains with West, East and North resorts.

Mountain High posted several videos on its Instagram account in celebration of this year’s opening.

Guests should always check with MtHigh.com for mountain and road conditions before heading up the mountains.