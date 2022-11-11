A snowmaking machine prepares for the opening of the 2022-2023 season in this image provided by Mountain High.

Grab your earmuffs and lip balm because ski and snowboard season is finally here.

Mountain High is opening its resort in Wrightwood on Saturday to season pass holders only, and on Sunday, it opens to the general public.

“It feels like winter again at Mountain High. Three to four inches of new snow fell this week and our snowmaking team has been burying the mountain ever since,” Mountain High spokesman John McColly said.

The Nov. 11 opening will be the resort’s earliest in past several years, according to McColly.

Early-season operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Tickets may be reserved in advance on the Mountain High reservation page.

Parking will be free through Nov. 24, according to the resort.

More information about the resort and up to date snow conditions can be found on the Mountain High website.