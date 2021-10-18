Mountain lion captured in Palm Springs condo community

The Palm Springs Police Department shared this image of a mountain lion captured in a condo complex on Oct. 18, 2021.

A mountain lion was captured and safely tranquilized in a Palm Springs condominium complex Monday, officials said.

Officers from the Palm Spring Police Department and the California Department Fish and Wildlife were called to the Sunrise Palms condo community after the mountain lion was spotted, authorities said in a Facebook post.

They added that the cougar had “her very own Teledoc appointment while she was asleep,” and it was determined that she was malnourished and needed treatment.

The mountain lion will be taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in San Diego County, officials said.

“We’d be lion if we said this was a usual call for service,” authorities joked in the post. “This serves as a good reminder to keep an eye on your smaller animals and don’t leave your pet’s food out to be eaten by wildlife.”