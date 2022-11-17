Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning.

Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the water at Hesperia Lake Park.

“Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the animal and visitors, please avoid the park if possible,” the City of Hesperia posted to Facebook. “Residents are reminded to never approach wildlife for any reason.”

The mountain lion did not appear to have a tracking collar.

Mountain lions are found in many parts of California, primarily in areas where deer are present, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In a 1996 study, CDFS estimated 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions statewide.