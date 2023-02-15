A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle near Malibu Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident occurred along Pacific Coast Highway near Leo Carrillo State Beach around 7 p.m., Tim Daly of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KTLA in an email.

“CDFW was immediately in touch with a local veterinarian to prepare for assessment and possible treatment, but video provided to the department by law enforcement indicated the lion had traumatic injuries,” Daly said.

Specialists were preparing to immobilize the cougar for capture, but it died from its injuries just before 9:30 p.m.

No further details about the incident have been released. Authorities have not said whether the mountain lion was collared and being tracked by the National Park Service.

Last month, mountain lion P-81 was killed after likely being struck by a vehicle also along PCH in the western Santa Monica Mountains.