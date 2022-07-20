P-89 is seen in a 2021 photo provided by the National Parks Service on July 20, 2022.

A male mountain lion was found dead along the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

P-89 had been struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. Monday and was found dead along the shoulder of the highway between De Soto and Winnetka avenues, according to National Park Service.

The mountain lion was 2 years old and was being tracked as part of the NPS’ study on cougars.

He was the fourth lion in the study to die on the road this year alone, and the 30th since the study began in 2002, NPS explained.

P-89 had dispersed from his mother, P-65, earlier this year.

He was killed just one day before the Santa Monica Mountain’s 20th anniversary of tracking mountain lions.

Last month, a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Monica Mountains near where her mother was also killed.

“Unless we address this serious problem of habitat fragmentation by building more wildlife crossings, we will continue to read heartbreaking headlines of mountain lion fatalities,” said Tiffany Yap, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The death of a young puma who just dispersed from his mother should encourage California leaders to act. When state senators consider the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act next month, I hope they see the gravity of the situation and pass the bill.”

In April, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to begin construction on the world’s largest wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway.

The bridge over the major highway is meant to provide mountain lions, coyotes, deer and other animals a safe route to the Santa Monica Mountains.