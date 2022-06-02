Authorities are searching for a mountain lion spotted strolling through Simi Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Royal Avenue and conducted a search for the 110-pound creature, the Simi Valley Police Department said in an advisory.

The mountain lion was then seen moving west in the 1300 block of Carmel Drive, near Capri Drive.

Due to the proximity to Madera Elementary School, located at 250 Royal Avenue, a lockdown was initiated. A limited number of students are being impacted since its a minimum day, police said.

Simi Valley police are still in the area attempting to find the lion and will release the school lockdown as soon as possible.

Check back for updates to this developing story.