A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Simi Valley Thursday evening, officials announced.

A white Audi hit the mountain lion while traveling westbound on the 118 Freeway around 10:50 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the car endured damage on the passenger side and elsewhere.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the call of a deceased animal lying between the 1 and 2 lanes on the freeway.

No further details about the incident have been released and officials haven’t said whether the mountain lion was collared and being tracked by the National Park Service.

Another mountain lion, also hit by a car, died on Feb. 15.

In January, P-81 was killed after the mountain lion was likely struck by a vehicle.

Southern California also lost the beloved mountain lion P-22 in December after the mountain lion was euthanized after being struck by a car. P-22 also suffered from kidney, liver and possibly heart disease.

A memorial for P-22 was held at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park earlier this month.