While many in the San Bernardino Mountains were enjoying the year’s first heavy snowfall, the storm led to slippery conditions and traffic headaches along some mountain roads.

In Big Bear, the beautiful wintry, white landscape had already started drawing visitors to the village, some of them even taking the time to have a snow fight, but despite the picturesque blanket of snow, drivers in the area were struggling in the dangerous conditions.

Several vehicles made an abrupt stop to avoid colliding with one another on Highway 18 in Running Springs. That’s after KTLA’s Shelby Nelson learned two vehicles crashed and caused the traffic jam.

A semi-truck caught in that snarl slid into the middle of the road and became stuck.

A big rig seen after sliding into the middle of the street to avoid a traffic jam in Running Springs on Jan. 3, 2024. (OnScene TV)

In Lake Arrowhead, another vehicle reportedly lost control and collided with an oncoming snowplow.

A heavily damaged car seen in Lake Arrowhead after reportedly colliding with a snow plow on Jan. 3, 2024. (OnScene TV)

With lots of black ice on the roadway, Caltrans District 8 held checkpoints as they implemented the R2 level chain control, meaning that vehicles without four-wheel or all-wheel drive are required to have chains on the tires.

As of earlier Wednesday afternoon, higher elevations like Snow Summit had received 3 to 4 inches of snow, with 2 inches of snow coming down in Wrightwood, where, according to a Caltrans spokesperson, chain control has been lifted.

Despite the host of problems caused by the wet and snowy weather, revelers have taken the time to enjoy it. At least one group of people who had been in Sequoia said they drove to Big Bear for the snow.

“The drive itself, it was raining and pouring and everything,” Ernesto Mendoza told KTLA. “Finally, we made it out here and we’re going to play in the snow. We’re going to do some sledding and we’re going to do a snowball fight.”

Without four-wheel drive, Mendoza pointed out his pickup truck was prepared with chains on the tires.

“We put the chains on there because as soon as we came up, they were like, ‘You got to have chains,’” he explained.

Though much of the snowfall came down in the early morning hours, a winter weather advisory remains in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A tow truck driver who spoke to KTLA said that if motorists don’t have AAA or a go-to tow truck driver, the charge for being towed down the mountain is around $300.