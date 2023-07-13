A quick-thinking MTA worker helped stop an arsonist who was setting fires in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The suspect was caught on video around 2 a.m. lighting brush and trees on fire on Alameda Street near Union Station.

A man is seen lighting fires in downtown Los Angeles on July 13, 2023. (OC Hawk)

Several people began calling 911 to report the incident but an MTA worker was the first to take action.

The driver grabbed a fire extinguisher from his bus and doused the flames before firefighters arrived.

An MTA worker douses a fire set by an arson suspect in downtown Los Angeles on July 13, 2023. (OC Hawk)

The arson suspect was taken into custody when law enforcement arrived.

The motive for the incident was unclear.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no structures were damaged.