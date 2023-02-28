A mud and debris flow is threatening homes in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are responding to the 13100 block of Mulholland Drive where the mud flow has also damaged at least one power pole, officials said.

A home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles is threatened by a mud and debris flow on Feb. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

Mud fell down the yard and hillside of one home in the area, bringing down trees and compromising a power pole, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

“No injury or physical entrapment has been reported. Occupants of homes nearest the incident are being calmly evacuated as a precaution,” LAFD said in an alert.

Also evacuated was the elderly man who lives in the home and his caretaker. They are temporarily staying with a neighbor as a precaution, the LAFD added.

Mulholland Drive will be closed to traffic between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, consider an alternate route and expect congestion and delays.

The incident occurred amid a series of damaging winter storms. Aside from the rain, powerful winds have led to downed trees and power outages throughout Southern California.

Check back for updates on this developing story.