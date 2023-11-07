A water main break caused a landslide that closed Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest Monday night.

Authorities were called out to a road hazard in the 11000 block of Mulholland Drive at 10:48 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a mudslide covering both directions in the 8600 block of Mulholland, according to stringer service Key News.

A mudslide closed a stretch of Mulholland Drive on Nov. 6, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A mudslide closed a stretch of Mulholland Drive, as shown on Nov. 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The source of the water appears to be below homes in the 8600 block of Edwin Drive, according to Key News.

Mulholland remained closed in both directions from Skyline Drive to Bowmont Drive through 7 a.m.

This water main break comes just one day after another main burst for the third time in two days in South L.A., flooding streets in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area.