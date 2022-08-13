Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides on Saturday.

Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

“This is why we ask you to follow flood warnings,” the Yucaipa Police Department said on Twitter alongside a video of fast-flowing water and debris.

In addition, Highway 38 was closed from Mill Creek Road in Angelus Oaks to Jenks Lake Road.

Drivers were “advised to use an alternate route,” though local residents would be allowed in, officials said.

“Deputies with the Sheriff’s Yucaipa Station and Aviation/Emergency Operations Division are monitoring the situation and are in contact with residents and citizens in the affected areas,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone needed non-emergency help should call 909-356-9652. Emergency calls should be directed to 911.