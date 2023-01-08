Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive remains closed, officials with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

The closure, which is in effect until further notice, was put into place to allow crews time to evaluate and repair damage to the road caused by recent storms.

The latest round of heavy rain and wind, due to hit Southern California Monday and into Tuesday, will likely slow the department’s ability to make repairs.

(credit: L.A. Department of Transportation)

“Traffic officers are deployed to assist residents within the closure area to navigate safely,” LADOT said. “Commuters are advised to avoid the area and to heed signage and Traffic Officer instruction if traveling near closure points.”