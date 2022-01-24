Mulling run for L.A. mayor, Rick Caruso changes registration to Democrat

Developer Rick Caruso attends the Palisades Village grand opening private ribbon-cutting ceremony at Palisades Village on September 22, 2018 in Pacific Palisades. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Rick Caruso, the shopping mall magnate who is considering a run for mayor of heavily Democratic Los Angeles, said Monday he has changed his political affiliation from no party preference to Democrat.

Caruso dropped his longtime Republican affiliation in favor of no party preference when he previously considered running for mayor, the L.A. Daily News reported in 2012.

He has donated to Republicans and Democrats, including President George W. Bush and one of Caruso’s potential mayoral rivals, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Today he sits on the board of the Ronald Regan Presidential Library Foundation.

In a city as blue as Los Angeles, this shift is the strongest sign yet of Caruso’s seriousness about running.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.