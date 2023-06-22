A multi-acre brush fire is threatening homes in a West Hills neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported near Knapp Ranch Park on the 25000 block of West Kittridge Street around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 video showed heavy smoke billowing across a neighborhood perched on a hill. Homes near the edge of the hill are being threatened by the flames, according to officials.

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-acre brush fire threatens homes in a West Hills neighborhood on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

At least two acres are burning as the flames continue moving uphill. Additional crews and fire engines from both LAFD and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to the scene.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what ignited the fire.

This developing story will be updated.