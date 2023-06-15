The First Lutheran School in Long Beach to be demolished for a new 100-unit affordable housing complex. (Google Earth)

A multi-million dollar affordable housing project is coming to downtown Long Beach.

City officials approved a $3.6 million loan for the development of a new apartment complex reserved for low- and extremely low-income residents.

The 100-unit complex will be built on a 1.16-acre site at 946 Linden Ave. near St. Mary Medical Center. The space is currently occupied by The First Lutheran School which will be demolished.

The $3.6 million loan from the city follows the approval of a $50 million loan the city applied for with the state.

The four-story complex will offer a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. Agoura Hills-based developer, AMCAL Multi-Housing, Inc., will be overseeing the build.

Amenities will include a community room, fitness area, computer center, tot lot, courtyard and barbecue area along with 125 underground parking spaces.

Construction is slated to begin in late 2024.

“This funding action continues our urgent work to increase the city’s housing stock and create opportunities for apartment homes for community members who currently meet low-income criteria,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “We appreciate every opportunity to work with developers to help ensure that Long Beach has safe, quality affordable places to live.”

This will be the third project constructed in Long Beach by AMCAL. Previous projects include Las Ventanas, a mixed-use 102-unit housing development near the Blue Line Station at Pacific Coast Highway and Urban Village, a market-rate apartment community in downtown Long Beach.

In January, the Long Beach City Council announced an emergency proclamation on homelessness, allowing officials to coordinate an inter-agency response, seek assistance from state and federal governments and speed up the process of acquiring additional housing units.

“We are fortunate to have the financial resources available to partner with developers of affordable housing,” said Meggan Sorensen, manager of the Department’s Housing and Neighborhood Services Bureau. “We are ready to assist in bringing this prospective project forward to construction and completion.”