1 dead, 5 injured — including 4 children — in multi-vehicle crash on 101 in Encino

A multi-vehicle crash near the interchange of the 101 and 405 freeways in Encino left multiple people injured on Aug. 12, 2021. (KTLA)

A multi-vehicle crash near the interchange of the 101 and 405 freeways in Encino snarled traffic on Thursday, and five injuries — including four children — and a death were reported, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

One adult and four children were taken to the hospital, and one person who was trapped died, according to the LAFD.

LAFD Alert-Update Encino Physical Rescue EB 101 Fwy x San Diego Fwy MAP: https://t.co/hL03x6XV2S FS83; One deceased, five transported to local hospital. CLICK FOR MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/IzIbTRmS9w — LAFD (@LAFD) August 13, 2021

Early reports indicated a white SUV may have been traveling in the wrong direction on the 101 Freeway when it collided with a big rig, according to the CHP.

The alleged driver of the SUV exited the car after the crash and attempted to flee, though police were able to detain the driver with the use of a taser, according to the CHP.

One lane of the eastbound 101 Freeway was reopened as of 8 p.m.

Other vehicles may have been involved as well.

Check back for updates on this developing story.