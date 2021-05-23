Multivehicle crash in Reseda leaves at least one dead

At least one person has been killed in a multi-car crash in Reseda Sunday evening.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Corbin Avenue, just north of Saticoy Street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said five vehicles were involved, one person was killed and three others injured. Two people were rushed to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department said two cars were street racing northbound on Corbin Avenue when the crash occurred, sending innocent drivers spinning into other parked vehicles and a utility pole.

LAPD says in total nine vehicles were damaged in the crash, including some that were just parked along the side of the street.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact and showed what looked like a fireball erupting in the moment after the cars collided.

After the impact, some of the cars were left with extensive damage, completely unrecognizable.

One person was declared dead on scene and another was trapped, requiring the jaws of life to get out.

That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A second person was also transported but their condition is not known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.