A fatal crash involving several vehicles shut the northbound side 405 Freeway down early Monday morning.

Initial reports indicate that a wrong-way driver may have slammed into the center divider of the northbound side of the freeway at Sherman Way shortly before 5 a.m.

Passing traffic then collided with the vehicle that hit the center divider, according to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett.

Sky5 footage shows first responders surrounding one car and attempting to cut the doors off to gain access to the occupant or occupants.

“We did not see anybody being taken out of the vehicle [that crashed into the center divider] so this could turn out to be a fatality crash investigation,” Prickett said. “It does not look good at this point.”

A crash involving several vehicles shut the northbound span of the 405 Freeway down on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (KTLA)

CHP later confirmed that at least one person died in the collision.

It remains unclear how many people were in the vehicle that initially crashed or any of the other cars involved in the chain reaction crash.

As of 5:15 a.m., CHP is holding all traffic on the 405 before Sherman Way and has requested CalTrans crews, which signifies that the closure is likely to remain in place through the Monday morning rush hour. A SigAlert has also been issued until at least 8:15 a.m.

Traffic on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway was also seen beginning to slow down as drivers stopped to look at the crash.

“If you’re planning to make your way through the Van Nuys area on the 405, it’s probably best to get off at Burbank or Victory,” Prickett said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.