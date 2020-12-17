2 killed as several vehicles collide on 210 Freeway in Glendora; multiple lanes closed in both directions

A multi-vehicle crash on the 210 Freeway in Glendora left two people dead and prompted the closure of several east and westbound lanes for several hours Thursday morning.

The crash was initially reported as a solo-vehicle collision about 12:13 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway just west of the 57 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Reese said.

Emergency responders headed to the scene received updates that multiple collisions were occurring at the location.

A total of six vehicles on the eastbound side and a seventh on the westbound side of the freeway ended up being involved in the incident, Reese said.

Two drivers were killed as a result of the additional collisions that occurred, Reese said.

One of those killed was either ejected or struck after getting out of their vehicle. That victim, who has not been identified, was sent into the westbound lanes and then hit by the seventh vehicle involved in the incident, Reese said.

The second person killed in the incident was in a separate vehicle. No further details on that crash were given.

Officials closed all but one lane on each side of the freeway at about 12:30 a.m.

The Freeway remained closed for several hours but was expected to reopen around 6 a.m., Reese said.

It was unclear what caused the initial crash.