Multi-vehicle crash prompts closure of southbound 5 Freeway in Downey

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that prompted officials to close the southbound side of the 5 Freeway through Downey Friday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. at Lakewood Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

It was unclear what prompted the collision, which sent debris onto the freeway and prompted a SigAlert to be issued for all southbound lanes.

No word on the condition of any drivers or passengers involved in the crash was immediately available.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed emergency crews still working at the scene as of 6:30 a.m.

Traffic appeared to extend to the downtown area, video showed. Some slowing was also visible in the northbound lanes.

It was unclear how long the freeway would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.