A multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County on Sunday sent seven people to the hospital, authorities announced.

Calls about the crash near Slauson and Alamo avenues in the neighborhood of Maywood came in just before 3 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to KTLA.

At the scene, fire personnel found five vehicles involved in the collision with several victims trapped inside two of the cars.

Video posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy presence of first responders with at least one vehicle seen upside down in the roadway.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, three in critical condition, after a five car crash in Maywood on Oct. 1, 2023. (Citizen App)

Of those wounded, authorities said three were taken to the hospital in critical condition, three with minor injuries and one person who suffered only moderate injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if alcohol and drugs might have been a factor. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

No information was provided on the age of the victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.