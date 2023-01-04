A strong storm known as a bomb cyclone is nearing the Southern California coast on Jan. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The L.A. County Department of Public Works issued evacuation warnings that go into effect Wednesday afternoon and run through Friday morning for areas near the burn scars from the Lake and Bobcat fires.

The NWS reiterated that those near the Lake Fire burn scar should remain vigilant, along with those near the site of the Fish Fire, as there are likely to be debris flows in those areas.

Because the storm could dump as much as 1 inch per hour of rain on the area, weather officials also expect that small streams and urban roads could flood, so drivers should be careful when traveling.

Along with the rain, snow is expected to fall in abundance in areas above 6,500 feet in elevation.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for mountain areas in Ventura, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, where up to 8 inches of snow could fall at higher elevations.

Coastal areas, including those in Ventura County, are also expected to see high surf and dangerous rip currents.

While the most intense parts of the bomb cyclone are expected to hit Wednesday night and into Thursday, rain will continue off and on into next week.