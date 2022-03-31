An investigation is underway after several explosions on an industrial property sent debris flying into a Montclair neighborhood Thursday morning.

Calls about the blasts in the 4200 block of 3rd Street near Silicon Avenue began coming in around 9:30 a.m.

Video from the scene showed flames climbing several feet into the air as the blasts continued to go off.

Dozens of exploded canisters could be seen both on the property and on the other side of a fence they apparently flew over.

Several homes and the Tiki Drive-in and Swap Meet are located near the industrial property.

Resident Albert Castro said he and his car were struck by debris.

“I think everything just started exploding. Everybody started screaming … I got hit in the leg,” Castro said, while showing a tear in his jeans.

A shattered windshield and several dents on the top and back of his car could be seen.

Castro believes there are propane tanks stored on the property.

There was no official word on what caused the explosions, or what material was involved in the blasts.

A San Bernardino County Fire Department hazmat team was at the scene to investigate.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed fire crews dousing several hot spots on a property after extinguishing the blaze.

One building on the property was also badly burned in the incident.

The Ontario-Montclair School District placed some campuses on a precautionary lockdown due to the incident.

Officials later tweeted that there was no impact to any of the district’s schools.