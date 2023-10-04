Three people are dead after multi-vehicle traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in Azusa, authorities announced.

The Azusa Police Department said the accident, which involved approximately five vehicles, occurred at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Cerritos Avenue and Arrow Highway.

According to Jake Bushey with the Azusa Police Department, two motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on Arrow Highway at a high rate of speed they struck several other vehicles at the intersection.

One of the motorcycles that spun out of control struck a pedestrian who was seated nearby, police said. All three victims died.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the crash and pronounced two of the victims dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Aerial footage of the scene captured from Sky5 showed the intersection cordoned off while police were investigating the scene. At least four vehicles were spotted, including a motorcycle that appeared to be between two SUVs at a stoplight.

Several vehicles involved in a multi-car crash with multiple fatalities in Azusa on Oct. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

A pickup truck involved in a multi-vehicle crash with multiple fatalities in Azusa on Oct. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Police on the scene of a multi-car crash in Azusa where several people have reportedly died on Oct. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

“We have had prior accidents at this street,” Bushey told KTLA. “The city of Azusa is taking a look at that, to see if there are things that we can do to prevent accidents at this scene.”

Authorities believe speed was the primary factor in the collision. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No passengers in any of the other vehicles were injured.