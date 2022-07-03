At least three people are dead after a three-car crash in Winnetka Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 19700 block West Vanowen Street, the LAFD said in an alert.

Three people were declared dead at the scene, while as many as seven people “are being evaluated with varying injuries,” the Fire Department said.

The deceased are three men aged 25, 30 and 30, the LAFD added in an update.

The update added that six people were hurt, all of whom “sustained potentially serious injuries due to the mechanism of injury but all were stable upon transport,” the Fire Department added.

Their names, ages and genders were not immediately available.