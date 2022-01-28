5 injured after vehicle collides with bus, catches fire in Manchester Square: LAFD

Multiple LAFD units responded after a bus collided with a car, which then caught fire, in Manchester Square on Jan. 28, 2022. (KTLA)

Five people are being treated for injuries sustained when a vehicle and a Metro transit bus collided, then the vehicle caught fire in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Normandie Avenue, the LAFD said in an alert.

The five injured parties include the bus driver and four people who were in the car, the LAFD announced in an update. The six people who were passengers on the bus were unharmed, the LAFD added.

Of the five people who were hurt, two people from the car are in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

“The others, including 2 children from the vehicle, and the Bus Driver, have lesser injuries. All expected to be transported by LAFD ambulance to area hospitals,” the alert added.

Details about the crash, including the number of patients and what led up the collision, have not been made public.