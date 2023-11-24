At least 6 people were detained after gunfire erupted at a crowded Northridge shopping mall on Friday night.

Officers responded to the Northridge Fashion Center on the 9300 block of Tampa Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene shows the front windows of a restaurant, H2O Sushi & Izakaya, completely shattered, with shards of glass covering the outdoor patio and dining area.

Witnessed told KTLA that shoppers were running for cover as the gunshots rang out.

Dave Savel was dining at the Buffalo Wild Wings next door and recalled hearing the loud gunfire.

“Here you are with your family and friends just trying to hang out and they’re shooting!” Savel recalled. “I think two or three rounds, and you just hear the glass shatter. Everyone ran out of Buffalo Wild Wings. I thought I was going to get trampled.”

At least 6 jueveniles were detained after gunfire erupted at a crowded Northridge shopping mall on Nov. 24, 2023. (TNLA)

Officers responded to the scene and discovered the shooting was reportedly caused by a dispute between a group of juvenile suspects.

“Just a bunch of kids running in hoodies, kind of dip their heads and they all scattered in different directions,” Savel said of the aftermath. “You can’t keep track of them because it’s the Northridge mall so they’re all kids here, basically. Everybody dipped left and right.”

Police tape blocked off the immediate outdoor plaza surrounding the Japanese restaurant. Crowds of Black Friday shoppers continued to stroll the mall as officers placed the juveniles into handcuffs.

No injuries were reported so far, LAPD said.

Some shoppers said the incident was frightening and are thankful no one was killed.

“It was scary because in today’s day, you don’t know what’s going on at the mall on a Black Friday and I have my son and his friend,” said Nicole Cefali, who was near the shooting. “It’s sad. How do these kids get guns? It’s very upsetting.”

“LAPD officers have been, and will continue to be deployed at this mall and many other shopping centers throughout the City of Los Angeles during this busy holiday shopping season,” authorities said in a statement.

This developing story will be updated.